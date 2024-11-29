Austin Reaves Injury: Heads to locker room Friday

Reaves (back) went to the locker room late in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Thunder, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reaves took a hard fall after being fouled on a drive to the basket. He initially stayed the game, but asked for a substitution and headed back to the locker room. While Reaves is sidelined, D'Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent should see more playing time off the bench.