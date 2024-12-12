Austin Reaves Injury: Iffy for Friday
Reaves (pelvis) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Reaves has been upgraded to questionable after a five-game absence due to a pelvic contusion. The 26-year-old was a partial participant during Wednesday's practice, and it appears that he is trending toward a return to game action. If Reaves is unable to play Friday, Gabe Vincent and D'Angelo Russell are candidates for an increased role.
