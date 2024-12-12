Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Reaves (pelvis) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Reaves has been upgraded to questionable after a five-game absence due to a pelvic contusion. The 26-year-old was a partial participant during Wednesday's practice, and it appears that he is trending toward a return to game action. If Reaves is unable to play Friday, Gabe Vincent and D'Angelo Russell are candidates for an increased role.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now