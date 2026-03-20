Austin Reaves Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Reaves is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic due to left hip soreness.
The hip issue is a new concern for Reaves, who hasn't missed a game since Feb. 10. If the 27-year-old guard is ultimately ruled out, Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard would be candidates to take on expanded roles.
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