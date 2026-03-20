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Austin Reaves Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Reaves is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic due to left hip soreness.

The hip issue is a new concern for Reaves, who hasn't missed a game since Feb. 10. If the 27-year-old guard is ultimately ruled out, Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard would be candidates to take on expanded roles.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
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