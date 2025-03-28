Austin Reaves Injury: Iffy to face Memphis

Reaves (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Reaves is dealing with a lingering right ankle sprain that held him out of the club's loss to Milwaukee on March 20. The fourth-year guard has appeared in four consecutive appearances, averaging 24.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers across 35.8 minutes per contest. If Reaves is sidelined Saturday, Dalton Knecht and Jordan Goodwin are candidates for a bump in minutes.