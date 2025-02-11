Austin Reaves Injury: Likely to play Wednesday

Reaves (elbow) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Reaves has been able to play through a left elbow contusion over the Lakers' last two games, and unless he suffers a setback he should be cleared to suit up Wednesday. Reaves has averaged 27.4 points, 6.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 33.4 minutes per game in February.