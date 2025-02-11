Fantasy Basketball
Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves Injury: Likely to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Reaves (elbow) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Reaves has been able to play through a left elbow contusion over the Lakers' last two games, and unless he suffers a setback he should be cleared to suit up Wednesday. Reaves has averaged 27.4 points, 6.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 33.4 minutes per game in February.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
