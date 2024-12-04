Austin Reaves Injury: Limited at shootaround
Reaves (pelvis) was a partial participant at Wednesday's shootaround, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.
Reaves remains questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami, but if he is able to return from a two-game absence, it's clear that he won't be 100 percent. D'Angelo Russell could draw another start if Reaves is sidelined after a productive outing against Minnesota on Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now