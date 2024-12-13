Fantasy Basketball
Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves Injury: Now expected to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 10:35am

Reaves (pelvis) is deemed probable for Friday's game versus the TImberwolves, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to probable Friday after missing the Lakers' last five games due to a pelvic contusion. While Reaves seems on track to return to action against Minnesota, it wouldn't be surprising for him to operate on a minutes restriction.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

