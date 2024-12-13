Austin Reaves Injury: Now expected to play Friday
Reaves (pelvis) is deemed probable for Friday's game versus the TImberwolves, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to probable Friday after missing the Lakers' last five games due to a pelvic contusion. While Reaves seems on track to return to action against Minnesota, it wouldn't be surprising for him to operate on a minutes restriction.
