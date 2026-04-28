Austin Reaves Injury: Optimistic for Game 5
The Lakers are optimistic Reaves (oblique) will be available for Wednesday's game against Houston, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Reaves will be a game-time decision for a third consecutive contest. He appears to be trending in the right direction with the Lakers holding a commanding 3-1 series lead over Houston.
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