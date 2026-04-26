Austin Reaves Injury: Out for Game 4
Reaves (oblique) is out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Rockets, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.
Reaves will miss a ninth consecutive game due to a left oblique strain. He appears to be nearing a return, however, as he was deemed a game-time decision and went through pregame warmups before eventually being ruled out. Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart figure to retain significant roles with Reaves sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 242 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 242 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 215 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 215 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 188 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More