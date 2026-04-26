Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves Injury: Out for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Reaves (oblique) is out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Rockets, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.

Reaves will miss a ninth consecutive game due to a left oblique strain. He appears to be nearing a return, however, as he was deemed a game-time decision and went through pregame warmups before eventually being ruled out. Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart figure to retain significant roles with Reaves sidelined.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 18
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
8 days ago