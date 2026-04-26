Austin Reaves Injury: Out for Game 4

Reaves (oblique) is out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Rockets, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.

Reaves will miss a ninth consecutive game due to a left oblique strain. He appears to be nearing a return, however, as he was deemed a game-time decision and went through pregame warmups before eventually being ruled out. Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart figure to retain significant roles with Reaves sidelined.