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Austin Reaves Injury: Questionable for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Reaves (oblique) is questionable for Game 3 against the Rockets on Friday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

This report aligns with information that was received earlier in the week that Reaves could return at some point during the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. He'll presumably need to clear a few more hurdles in order to suit up Friday night, but overall, this is a great sign for the Lakers. Another update on Reaves' availability should arrive closer to tipoff.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
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