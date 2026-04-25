Austin Reaves Injury: Questionable for Game 4
Reaves (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 in Houston, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
If Reaves is cleared for Sunday's game, he'll likely have some sort of minutes restriction. His return would likely translate to fewer minutes for Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard.
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