Austin Reaves Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Reaves (forearm contusion) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat.

Reaves is being considered for a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set, along with LeBron James (foot) and Luka Doncic (hip). During Wednesday's win over the Rockets, Reaves put up 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one block over 39 minutes.