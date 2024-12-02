Fantasy Basketball
Austin Reaves Injury: Remaining sidelined Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Reaves (pelvis) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Reaves will be sidelined for a second straight game due to left pelvic contusion. He's considered day-to-day due to the injury, and his next opportunity to play will be against the Heat on Wednesday. D'Angelo Russell (illness) is likely to be inserted into the Lakers' starting lineup Monday due to Reaves' absence.

