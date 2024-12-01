Fantasy Basketball
Austin Reaves Injury: Ruled out Sunday vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 3:50pm

Reaves (pelvis) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Utah, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Reaves briefly left Friday's loss to the Thunder due to a left pelvic contusion, and he'll miss his first game of the season Sunday. The sharpshooter's next chance to play will come during the second leg of the back-to-back set Monday against the Timberwolves. Gabe Vincent and Max Christie are candidates for an increased role with Reaves, D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Cam Reddish (illness) all sidelined.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
