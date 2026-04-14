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Austin Reaves Injury: Set to miss at least another week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Reaves (oblique) is expected to miss at least one more week, per Khobi Price of The California Post.

Neither Reaves nor Luka Doncic (hamstring) will be re-evaluated this week, leaving both players in serious jeopardy of missing Los Angeles' first-round playoff series against the Rockets. LeBron James will have to do the heavy lifting offensively for the Lakers, and the likes of Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia and Rui Hachimura will also be asked to step up.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
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