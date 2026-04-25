Austin Reaves Injury: Taking shots Saturday
Reaves (oblique) will take shots at the arena Saturday, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.
Reaves missed the final stretch of the regular season while also being unavailable for postseason play due to an oblique injury. He carried a questionable designation heading into Friday's 112-108 win over the Rockets, although he was ultimately ruled out. Head coach JJ Redick plans to provide an update Saturday afternoon on Reaves' status for Game 4,. For now, the 27-year-old should at least be considered questionable for that contest. If Reaves can't suit up Sunday, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard should continue to take on expanded roles offensively behind LeBron James.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 214 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 214 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 187 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More