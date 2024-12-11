Austin Reaves Injury: Trending upward
Reaves (pelvis) did not participate fully in Wednesday's practice but continues ramping up and is regarded as day-to-day, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Reaves has been sidelined since Nov. 29 due to a bruised left pelvis. The Lakers only have two games in the next seven days, traveling to Minnesota on Friday and welcoming Memphis on Sunday, representing a beneficial period for Reaves to continue getting healthy -- or perhaps return to action.
