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Austin Reaves Injury: Uncertain to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 12:40pm

Reaves questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat due to a right forearm contusion.

Along with LeBron James (foot) and Luka Doncic (hip), Reaves is under consideration for a maintenance day as the Lakers head into the second leg of a back-to-back set. During Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Rockets, Reaves turned in 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, three assists and one block over 39 minutes.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
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