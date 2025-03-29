Austin Reaves Injury: Upgraded to probable vs. Memphis
Reaves (ankle) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Reaves is dealing with a right ankle sprain, but that likely won't keep him off the floor Saturday in Memphis. The 26-year-old guard continues to have a breakout season with the Lakers, averaging career-high numbers in points (19.9), rebounds (4.4), assists (5.9) and steals (1.1) while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from deep.
