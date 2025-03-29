Fantasy Basketball
Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves Injury: Upgraded to probable vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Reaves (ankle) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Reaves is dealing with a right ankle sprain, but that likely won't keep him off the floor Saturday in Memphis. The 26-year-old guard continues to have a breakout season with the Lakers, averaging career-high numbers in points (19.9), rebounds (4.4), assists (5.9) and steals (1.1) while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from deep.

