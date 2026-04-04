Austin Reaves Injury: Will miss rest of regular season

Reaves (oblique) will miss the rest of the 2025-26 regular season and is expected to be sidelined for around four to six weeks, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Reaves not only will miss the rest of the regular season, but the injury will sideline him for around four to six weeks, meaning he's also expected to miss the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. This is a huge loss for the Lakers, as they also recently lost Luka Doncic (hamstring), meaning the burden on offense will go through LeBron James. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 51 regular-season contests, and his ability to return before the start of the playoffs will be key for the Lakers' chances to make a deep playoff run. Expect Luke Kennard and Bronny James to see expanded roles in the backcourt with both Reaves and Doncic sidelined.