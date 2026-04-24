Austin Reaves Injury: Won't play Friday
Reaves (oblique) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 3 against Houston, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
After being upgraded to questionable, Reaves has been ruled out for an eighth consecutive contest due to a left oblique strain. The 27-year-old guard can be considered questionable for Sunday's Game 4 in Houston. With Reaves sidelined, Luke Kennard should continue to take on an expanded role.
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