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Austin Reaves Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Reaves (oblique) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 3 against Houston, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

After being upgraded to questionable, Reaves has been ruled out for an eighth consecutive contest due to a left oblique strain. The 27-year-old guard can be considered questionable for Sunday's Game 4 in Houston. With Reaves sidelined, Luke Kennard should continue to take on an expanded role.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
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