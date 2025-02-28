Austin Reaves Injury: Won't return Friday, will have MRI

Reaves has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Clippers due to right calf soreness, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reaves went to the locker room after playing nine minutes in the first quarter. He's been diagnosed with a right calf injury, and it's severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of Friday's contest, and he'll finish with six points (2-4 FG, 2-43 3Pt) and one block. Gabe Vincent, Jordan Goodwin and Dalton Knecht should see a significant boost in playing time for the rest of Friday's game due to Reaves' injury. Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, Reaves will undergo an MRI on his right calf Saturday, which puts him in serious jeopardy of missing multiple games, starting with Sunday's rematch against the Clippers.