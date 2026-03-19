Austin Reaves News: Available Thursday
Reaves (forearm) is available for Thursday's game against the Heat, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Reaves will shed his questionable tag due to a right forearm contusion and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. Through 10 March appearances, the 27-year-old guard has averaged 20.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 37.2 minutes per contest.
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