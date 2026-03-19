Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Reaves (forearm) is available for Thursday's game against the Heat, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Reaves will shed his questionable tag due to a right forearm contusion and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. Through 10 March appearances, the 27-year-old guard has averaged 20.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 37.2 minutes per contest.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)
NBA
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
7 days ago
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
14 days ago