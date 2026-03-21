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Austin Reaves News: Available to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 12:54pm

Reaves (hip) is available for Saturday's game in Orlando, per Dan Woike of The Athletic.

Reaves popped up on the injury report because of left hip soreness. Fortunately, he'll avoid his first absence in over a month. The 27-year-old is averaging a career-high 23.5 points with 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks. While Reaves hasn't been as potent on the scoring end since the beginning of the season, he'll have a favorable opportunity to get things going Saturday against an Orlando squad that's struggled defensively at home since the All-Star break.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
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