Reaves (lower body) is available for the second half of Friday's game versus Toronto, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Reaves went to the locker room late in the first half but has the green light to start the second half. He posted 13 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, one rebound and one block in 14 first-half minutes.