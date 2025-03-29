Fantasy Basketball
Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves News: Available vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Reaves (ankle) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Reaves is dealing with an ankle injury, but that won't keep him off the floor Saturday in Memphis. The rising star is having a breakout year with the Lakers, averaging career-high numbers in points (19.9), rebounds (4.4), assists (5.9) and steals (1.1) while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from deep.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
