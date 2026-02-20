Austin Reaves News: Back in starting lineup

Reaves will start against the Clippers on Friday, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Reaves has played in five of the Lakers' last six outings following a 19-game absence due to a strained right calf, and he'll finally be inserted back into the starting five Friday. It's unclear whether the 27-year-old guard will remain on a minutes restriction, though he has logged at least 28 in each of his last two outings.