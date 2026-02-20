Austin Reaves News: Back in starting lineup
Reaves will start against the Clippers on Friday, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Reaves has played in five of the Lakers' last six outings following a 19-game absence due to a strained right calf, and he'll finally be inserted back into the starting five Friday. It's unclear whether the 27-year-old guard will remain on a minutes restriction, though he has logged at least 28 in each of his last two outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 128 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 128 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1010 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1010 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 713 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More