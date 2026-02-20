Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Reaves will start against the Clippers on Friday, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Reaves has played in five of the Lakers' last six outings following a 19-game absence due to a strained right calf, and he'll finally be inserted back into the starting five Friday. It's unclear whether the 27-year-old guard will remain on a minutes restriction, though he has logged at least 28 in each of his last two outings.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
