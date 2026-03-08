Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Big game at both ends of court

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Reaves totaled 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 victory over the Knicks.

It was Reaves' best scoring effort since Feb. 20, when he hit for 29 points against the Clippers, while the four combined steals and blocks tied his season high. Over 10 games since returning to the starting five following the All-Star break, the fifth-year guard is averaging 18.1 points, 3.8 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
Rotowire Staff
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
24 days ago