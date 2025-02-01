Austin Reaves News: Big impact on both ends in win
Reaves finished with 27 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Saturday's 128-112 victory over New York.
It was the highest scoring output since a Jan. 17 win over Brooklyn for Reaves, who also tied the team high with three steals amid a busy night at the free-throw line Saturday. The 26-year-old has averaged 18.4 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.4 three-pointers per game over his last seven outings, and Reaves should have additional playmaking opportunities while Anthony Davis remains sidelined with an abdominal injury.
