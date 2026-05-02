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Austin Reaves News: Chips in 15 points in Game 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 7:47am

Reaves had 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 98-78 victory over Houston in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Reaves was back in the Lakers' starting five for Game 6 after coming off the bench in Game 5 on Wednesday. He wasn't productive Friday as he was Wednesday, but in a low-scoring affair, Reaves still finished as the Lakers' third-leading scorer behind LeBron James (28 points) and Rui Hachimura (21 points). Luka Doncic (hamstring) does not have a clear timeline to return, so Reaves for now will serve as the Lakers' No. 2 option behind James for the team's semifinals matchup against the top-seeded Thunder.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
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