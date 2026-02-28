Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Chips in 18 points in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:41pm

Reaves logged 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one rebound over 28 minutes during the Lakers' 129-101 win over the Warriors on Saturday.

Reaves came out firing with 11 points in the first quarter, and he finished Saturday's game as the Lakers' third-leading scorer behind Luka Doncic (26 points) and LeBron James (22 points). Reaves is seemingly past the calf strain that caused him to miss 22 of 24 games from mid-December to early February. He'll wrap up the month of February having averaged 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.2 steals over 29.1 minutes per game.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
21 days ago