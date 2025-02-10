Fantasy Basketball
Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Cleared to play against Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Reaves (elbow) is available and starting against the Jazz on Monday, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Reaves has been dealing with a left elbow contusion as of late, but it didn't appear to bother him Saturday when he dropped a career-high 45 points in a 124-117 win over the Pacers. The Lakers were without LeBron James (ankle) or Luka Doncic (calf) for Saturday's game, but with the duo set to play Monday, Reaves' usage on offense will likely decrease.

