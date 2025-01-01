Fantasy Basketball
Austin Reaves News: Comes close to triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Reaves produced 35 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Reaves finished just one rebound shy of a triple-double, and he's been in outstanding form recently. Since posting a triple-double in the Christmas win over the Warriors, Reaves has racked up 87 points, 36 assists and 25 rebounds over his last three contests. He's also scored at least 25 points in four of his previous six appearances. Firmly entrenched as the Lakers' third-best player behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Reaves ended December with averages of 22.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

