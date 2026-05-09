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Austin Reaves News: Dishes nine dimes in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Reaves registered 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists and three rebounds over 39 minutes during Saturday's 131-108 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Reaves paced the Lakers' offense in the first half with 12 points and eight assists, though he was unable to maintain that level of production in the second. It's been an inconsistent postseason run for Reaves, perhaps due in part to the oblique strain that caused him to miss nine consecutive games from April 5. He'll look to help the Lakers to a Game 4 victory to extend the series.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
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