Austin Reaves News: Dishes out 14 dimes in win

Reaves produced 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 14 assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-108 victory over the Heat.

Reaves bounced back from his poor performance against San Antonio by posting his seventh double-double of the campaign. Reaves has seen an uptick in production as of late, averaging 19.6 points, 8.8 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 37.1 minutes across his previous 10 outings.