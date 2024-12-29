Austin Reaves News: Dishes out career-high 16 assists

Reaves logged 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and 16 assists over 43 minutes during Saturday's 132-122 win over the Kings.

The Lakers were without LeBron James (illness) for this matchup, allowing Reaves to embrace a bigger role in the playmaking department, and he responded by delivering a career-best mark in dimes. Reaves has notched double-digit assists in his last two outings, but that hasn't reduced his scoring numbers, as he has scored 25 or more points in three of his previous five appearances as well. Through seven outings in December, Reaves is averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.