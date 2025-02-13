Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Double-double in Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Reaves amassed 15 points (4-15 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 131-119 loss to the Jazz.

It was the seventh double-double of the season for Reaves, and his first since Jan. 15. The fourth-year guard maintained a significant distribution role as Luka Doncic plays on a minutes restriction, but Reaves' usage figures to decline once Doncic is up to speed. Over 20 games since the calendar flipped to January, Reaves is averaging 20.1 points, 6.8 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.4 steals.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now