Austin Reaves News: Double-double in Utah

Reaves amassed 15 points (4-15 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 131-119 loss to the Jazz.

It was the seventh double-double of the season for Reaves, and his first since Jan. 15. The fourth-year guard maintained a significant distribution role as Luka Doncic plays on a minutes restriction, but Reaves' usage figures to decline once Doncic is up to speed. Over 20 games since the calendar flipped to January, Reaves is averaging 20.1 points, 6.8 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.4 steals.