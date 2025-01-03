Austin Reaves News: Double-doubles in win

Reaves recorded 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Reaves finished with double-digit points and assists for the fourth game in a row, racking up a game-high 11 assists in the contest. The 26-year-old struggled with efficiency in the win, though over his last five outings he has shot 47.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from downtown. In that five-game span, Reaves has averaged 22.8 points, 9.8 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 38.2 minutes per contest.