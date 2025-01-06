Austin Reaves News: Double-doubles Sunday

Reaves logged 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and 10 assists over 41 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 loss to Houston.

Reaves continues to play at a high level for the Lakers, and this was the fifth time he reached the 20-point mark in his last six appearances. He's been thriving as a primary playmaking option as well, dishing out at least 10 assists five times in that six-game stretch. During that span, Reaves averaged 23.8 points, 10.5 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.