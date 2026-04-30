Austin Reaves News: Drops 22 in Game 5 return

Reaves posted 22 points (4-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block over 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 99-93 loss to the Rockets in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

While Reaves didn't get the start in his return from an oblique strain that had sidelined him since April 2, the fifth-year guard saw a full workload and trailed only LeBron James' 25 points in scoring on the night. Reaves seems likely to move back into the starting five for Game 6 on Friday as the Lakers try to punch their tickets to the second round.