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Austin Reaves News: Drops 30 in win over Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 8:40am

Reaves amassed 30 points (13-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 victory over the Bulls.

The fifth-year guard hit for at least 25 points in a third straight game as he begins to find his form again. Over 12 games since returning to the Lakers' starting five following the All-Star break, Reaves is averaging 20.2 points, 4.3 assists, 4.2 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
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