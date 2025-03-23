Austin Reaves News: Efficient in blowout loss

Reaves chipped in 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 34 minutes during Saturday's 146-115 loss to the Bulls.

The fourth-year combo guard made his return to action after missing Thursday's loss to the Bucks due to an ankle injury, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Luka Doncic (34 points). Reaves also scored 20-plus for the 28th time on the season, marking his sixth consecutive contest with at least 20 points. Over his last five outings, the 26-year-old has averaged 28.4 points, 7.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 36.8 minutes per game.