Austin Reaves News: Erupts for career-high 45

Reaves closed with 45 points (14-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 13-13 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 victory over the Pacers.

The Lakers came into this one missing both LeBron James (ankle) and Luka Doncic (calf). It didn't matter, as Reaves stepped up with the best scoring effort of his career, including 14 points in the fourth quarter to help fend off a comeback attempt from Indiana. Reaves has scored 20 or more points in four straight games to begin February, averaging 28.8 points, 6.5 assists, 5.3 boards, 2.8 threes and 2.3 steals to begin the month.