Austin Reaves News: Excellent in win over Utah

Reaves ended with 22 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 132-113 win over Utah.

Reaves had another outstanding performance and was among the highest-scoring players for the Lakers in this comfortable win. He was coming off a 45-point masterpiece in the win over the Pacers on Saturday, and he also extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to five, averaging 27.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in that stretch.