Austin Reaves News: Flirts with double-double in win
Reaves had 19 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 120-101 win over Washington.
Reaves delivered a solid line with Luka Doncic (suspension), although he finished behind LeBron James' superior triple-double in the contest. Despite failing to realize his projected value in the short-handed backcourt, Reaves has proved to be an invaluable asset in the team's red-hot results over the past two weeks. He's averaged 21.7 points, 5.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals during the month of March.
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