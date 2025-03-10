Austin Reaves News: Flirts with triple-double in loss

Reaves amassed 17 points (3-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 36 minutes during Monday's 111-108 loss to the Nets.

Reaves shot the ball poorly but salvaged a rough shooting night with high-volume production across multiple categories, falling just two rebounds short of a triple-double. With LeBron James (groin) sidelined for at least two weeks, Reaves is going to be charged with handling the ball a bit more. While this should result in an increase in his assist and scoring numbers, his efficiency could take a slight down-turn.