Austin Reaves News: Full stat line with poor efficiency

Reaves recorded 23 points (4-17 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 15-16 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 win over the Warriors.

Reaves struggled mightily from three-point land Thursday, but he was able to supply a full stat line and sink a season-high 15 free throws in 16 attempts to salvage an inefficient shooting night from the floor. Across his last nine contests, the 26-year-old has averaged 19.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.2 threes in 33.9 minutes. A dip in ball-handling duties could be headed the way of Reaves once Luka Doncic (calf) is cleared to make his Lakers debut, which could translate to an increase in his efficiency as opposing teams focus more on containing Doncic.