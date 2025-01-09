Austin Reaves News: Game vs. Hornets postponed
Reaves and the Lakers will not play Thursday's game against the Hornets, as the matchup has been postponed due to the ongoing fires in the Los Angeles area, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The Lakers are scheduled to play their next seven games in the Los Angeles area, so this is a situation to monitor. Immediately on deck for the Lakers is a Saturday matchup against the Spurs.
