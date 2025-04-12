Fantasy Basketball
Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Goes for 23 points in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Reaves accumulated 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 140-109 win over Houston.

Luka Doncic was dominant on offense and LeBron James was limited to only 22 minutes, so Reaves stepped up and operated as the Lakers' second-best offensive weapon in what turned out to be a blowout victory. Reaves is heading into the playoffs in a good run of form and has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six outings, averaging 23.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in that span.

