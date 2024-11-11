Austin Reaves News: Goes for 27 points Sunday
Reaves ended Sunday's 123-103 victory over the Raptors with 27 points (10-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes.
Reaves was one of the best Lakers players in this victory, leading the team in scoring and also excelling as a playmaker. Firmly entrenched as the Lakers' third option on offense behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Reaves is averaging 20.6 points per game since the beginning of November.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now