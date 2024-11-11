Austin Reaves News: Goes for 27 points Sunday

Reaves ended Sunday's 123-103 victory over the Raptors with 27 points (10-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Reaves was one of the best Lakers players in this victory, leading the team in scoring and also excelling as a playmaker. Firmly entrenched as the Lakers' third option on offense behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Reaves is averaging 20.6 points per game since the beginning of November.